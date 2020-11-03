BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka has 29 new COVID-19 cases listed Tuesday, including six individuals under 17.

Since testing positive, seven people had to be hospitalized.

The numbers released Tuesday shows cases in New Tecumseth, Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil, Essa, Penetanguishene and one pending.

Four seniors' homes are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, Simcoe Manor in Beeton, which had three more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, Riverwood Senior Living in Alliston, Granite Ridge Retirement Facility in Gravenhurst and Waterford Retirement Community in Barrie.

The health unit also declared an outbreak at Hillcrest Public School in Barrie after two reported cases.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases in schools across the region, click here.

Meanwhile, testing centres remain steady with patients.

The clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie recently reported testing, on average, 300 people per day.

Click here for information on COVID-19 testing centres across the region.

Ontario reported its highest number of new COVID cases in a single day, with 1,050 cases and 14 deaths.

The province recorded completing nearly 25,300 tests in the past 24 hours.