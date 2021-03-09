BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 28 new cases of variants of concern in the region Tuesday.

To date, 682 variant cases have been confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka. The health unit says 225 were identified as the UK B.1.1.7 variant, while two tested positive for the P.1 variant from Brazil. The remaining 455 need further testing to confirm the identities.

There are currently 133 active variant cases in the region.

Additionally, the health unit is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 373 active COVID-19 infections, including 18 hospitalizations.

Public health lists six institutional outbreaks, including seniors' residences in Barrie and Orillia.

There are currently three active school outbreaks at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford, St. Theresa's Catholic School in Midland and Maple Grove Public School in Barrie.

Several other schools across the region have at least a single COVID-19 case confirmed.

Track COVID-19 cases in local schools and childcare centres

The health unit continues to administer doses of the COVID vaccine at various clinics across Simcoe Muskoka.

How do I get the COVID vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka, and who is eligible?

More than 50,000 doses of the booster shot have been given to priority groups.

Phase one priority groups include high-risk health-care workers, residents of long-term care and retirement homes, Indigenous adults, and anyone over 85.

Meanwhile, Ontario announced more than 300 pharmacies across the province would soon administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to older adults.

Qualifying members of the public will be able to book an appointment online to receive their shot by the end of the week at the select pharmacies.

The province said the list of pharmacies that will give the shot would be revealed Wednesday.