

CTVNewsBarrie.ca Staff





Provincial police northwest of Toronto say they've charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old man from Brampton, Ont.

Police say the incident happened in Mono, Ont., early Friday morning when a 27-year-old man allegedly assaulted the victim after an argument.

Investigators identified the victim as Taranjit Singh.

They say the accused has also been charged with assault and failure to comply with a probation order. Police say the man made his first court appearance on Saturday.

The mansion on the property, south of Highway 89 on Hurontario street, remained a crime scene Sunday afternoon. Three cars were parked on the property, including a white Mercedes and black Audi; though nobody was home, or was seen entering or leaving the home guarded by police.

Police have not released the cause of Singh's death. A publication ban has been imposed on the case according to police.