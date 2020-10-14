BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people face drug-trafficking charges after police say they seized $25,000 worth of cocaine as part of a drug investigation in Bradford.

OPP officers executed a search warrant at a Bradford address and arrested a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Bradford, and a 23-year-old Scarborough man.

During the investigation, police say they also confiscated over $4,000 in cash.

The three accused were released from custody with a future court date.