$25K worth of cocaine seized in Bradford, OPP says
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 6:43PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people face drug-trafficking charges after police say they seized $25,000 worth of cocaine as part of a drug investigation in Bradford.
OPP officers executed a search warrant at a Bradford address and arrested a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Bradford, and a 23-year-old Scarborough man.
During the investigation, police say they also confiscated over $4,000 in cash.
The three accused were released from custody with a future court date.