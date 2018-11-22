

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating after thousands of dollars’ worth of camera equipment was stolen from a store in Barrie earlier this month.

Officers say two suspects broke a glass door at the front of Henry’s in Park Place on November 10 at approximately 3 a.m. and stole $25-thousand in merchandise.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue track pants, and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a thin, white man, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded winter coat, black pants, and orange gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.