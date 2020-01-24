BARRIE -- A Ramara Township man is facing multiple charges in a child pornography investigation.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Ramara Township on Thursday where multiple digital devices were seized and are now being examined by the OPP Digital Forensics Unit.

The investigation began in December after police say they received information from an outside agency involved in child protection.

Police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Ramara Township man with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of make available child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court on February 18.