BARRIE -- Check your tickets… and just imagine.

If you are from Barrie or were passing through and bought a 6/49 ticket for last night’s January 8th draw, you could be rolling in more than 25-million dollars.

The $25,127,625.50 winning ticket was sold in Barrie. If you stacked it up in $100 bills, it would equal about 234 kilograms.

The money has been flowing out of the OLG office this week. On Tuesday, someone won a 70-million dollar ticket in Brampton.

That was the largest lottery prize in Canadian history.

Since 1982, the OLG has doled out 12.9-billion dollars through Lotto 6/49.