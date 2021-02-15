Advertisement
25 cm of snow possible by Tuesday morning
Simcoe County, York Region and parts of Grey-Bruce could see 25 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.
BARRIE -- Residents across southern and central Ontario are about to be hit with two rounds of snowfall, which could bring 25 cm by Tuesday morning.
The first round is expected Monday morning into early afternoon and could bring 5 cm of snow, says Environment Canada. Snow squalls near Georgian Bay could result in closer to 10 cm.
The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon before packing a second punch in the evening into Tuesday morning. 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected in the second round.
A snowfall warning has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
Environment Canada warns that driving conditions could change quickly and that visibility may be suddenly reduced because of heavy snow.