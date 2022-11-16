25 cm of snow and blinding whiteouts headed our way

Two winter weather systems moving through the area could spell grief for travellers.

An early morning snowfall advisory in Innisfil kick-started Wednesday morning, and an evening of snow squalls for Barrie, Collingwood and Midland could lead to treacherous conditions into Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for 15-to-25 cm of snow and blowing snow originating from Georgian Bay that will develop Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning.

The squalls are expected to spread unevenly across the region that also includes Hillsdale, Coldwater and Orr Lake, bringing near whiteouts through a sunny region in a matter of a few kilometres.

The national weather organization states snow squall watches are issued "when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near visibility."

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather, and visibility could be significantly reduced.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.