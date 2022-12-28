24-hours of road closures in Barrie

The City of Barrie will be closing Grove St. East between Sylvia St., and Davies Cres., on Thursday, Dec. 29, between 7: 30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer repairs.

Residents and emergency services will have access to the closed road but not be able to travel through it.

A detour will be in effect for the length of the closure.

City staff ask motorists to travel on Cook St., to Steel St., to Duckworth St., instead.

The city will also be closing Collier, Owen, Poyntz and Mulcaster streets between Dunlop and Worsely streets for snow removal.

The road closures will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday night and run through to Thursday morning at approximately 5 a.m.

Residents and emergency services will have access within the closure but not be able to travel through it.

The detour routes are:

For Collier St., East, use Owen St., to Dunlop St., to Blake St.,

For Collier St., West, use Poyntz St., to Dunlop St.,to Owen St., to Collier St.,

For Mulcaster St.,, use Worsley St., to Owen St., to Dunlop St., to Mulcaster St.