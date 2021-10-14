23 new COVID-19 cases reported across Simcoe Muskoka

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 23 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, including eight children.

The health unit reports 15 unvaccinated residents tested positive in the past 24 hours, which could include children too young to be eligible for a vaccine.

The new cases are listed in Barrie (7), Innisfil (4), Bradford (3), Collingwood, Essa, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Wasaga Beach, Penetanguishene, Tiny, Georgian Bay, and Lake of Bays.

Nine are the result of close contact with positive cases, seven are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related, and the remaining are under investigation.

There are 151 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 11 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are currently four active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including a group home and three elementary schools.

The outbreak at St. Marie of the Incarnation in Bradford now lists 21 student cases.

The health unit will host a Q&A for parents and students of the school at 7 p.m. about the outbreak, measures and prevention.

Watch the SMDHU Town Hall on CTVBarrieNews.ca live at 7 p.m.

The other two outbreaks are at W.C. Little in Barrie, with four cases, and Orchard Park in Orillia, where nine are confirmed.