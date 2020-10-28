BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has listed 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday across Simcoe County and one in Gravenhurst.

So far, the health unit has reported 95 cases for the week of Oct. 25, just 16 cases shy of a new weekly record. There were 111 new cases the previous week, the highest number of cases reported in a single week by the health unit.

The numbers released Wednesday show the most cases are in Bradford West Gwillimbury with six and Barrie with five.

The remaining cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Innisfil, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Tay and Wasaga Beach, and Gravenhurst, as mentioned earlier.

Six people are in the hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

According to the health unit, the region has lost 49 people to COVID-19, mostly seniors who died in long-term care homes with pre-existing medical conditions.

The health unit's medical officer of health said a percentage of the rise in numbers is connected to Thanksgiving gatherings.

"We've had a total 21 gatherings of that nature," Dr. Charles Gardner said.

Meanwhile, assessment clinics remain busy.

Vehicles were lined up around the corner at the RVH Sperling Drive clinic on Tuesday. Officials said they'd seen a 40 per cent increase day over day since Saturday. On Monday, health care workers tested more than 320 people.

Despite the disappointing local numbers, Premier Doug Ford said the province's newest COVID-19 predictions indicate numbers are "moving in the right direction."

Ford said while the modelling shows improvement, it doesn't mean people should ease up on public health guidelines, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, and hand washing.

Ford's comments come days after the province reported its highest single-day increase in new infections since the start of the pandemic -- more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday.

Ontario reported 834 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with five new virus-related deaths.

York Region remains among the top four hot spots in the province for cases.

