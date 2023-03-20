$20K in drugs seized during traffic stop in Springwater Township
A traffic stop in Springwater Township Friday night turned into a major drug bust after the officer noticed the driver had cannabis "readily available," provincial police say.
According to officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment, a search of the vehicle turned up a "substantial amount" of suspected drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, psilocybin, oxycodone, and hydromorphone with a street value of roughly $20,000.
Police say the officers also found $3,575 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia, including two weighing scales.
A 19-year-old Elmvale man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences, plus various other crimes under the Highway Traffic Act, Tobacco Traffic Act and the Cannabis and Control Act.
He is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood courtroom to answer to the charges in April.
