BARRIE -- Orillia’s Mariposa Folk Festival for 2020 has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus.

Officials with the festival say after communicating with public health and other authorities, they determined cancellation was the only appropriate course of action.

The festival was to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, with a star-studded lineup, which included Serena Ryder, Mavis Staples and Mandolin Orange. The festival was scheduled for July 3rd to July 5th.

Those who bought tickets can get a full refund, use the tickets in 2021 or donate the cost of the ticket to the festival, a non-profit organization and registered charity.