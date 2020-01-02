BARRIE -- It's a new year, but the message about drinking and driving remains the same.

Police services across the region saw an overall increase in impaired driving charges during the past year.

A deadly collision on New Year's Eve claimed the life of a Whitchurch-Stouffville man and resulted in a drunk driving charge for another.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the crash that happened early in the evening on Tuesday in the area of Elgin Mills and Ninth Line in Markham.

According to the SIU, a white Hyundai Veloster passed a York Regional Police officer who was driving along Major Mackenzie Drive. The officer followed the vehicle and moments later it collided with the victim's car, the SIU reported.

The 68-year-old man died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man, was charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

"The investigation is ongoing, and officers are looking to speak with anyone that may have information on the collision or anyone that may have dash cam footage of this incident," York Regional Police Const. Nicolle said.

The SIU investigates any incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

York Regional Police laid more than 1,700 impaired driving charges in the last year, and police say there are no signs of those numbers slowing down. In fact, it's up by more than 100 offences from 2018.

Officers say cannabis was a contending factor to those results, but admit alcohol is still the number one impairment for drivers.

Barrie police arrested 18 people for impaired driving during their Festive RIDE program, one of whom was accused of being impaired by drugs.

Barrie officers also reported a spike in 2019 with more than 152 impaired driving arrests, nearly double from the year before.

Kathy Mitchell, with York Region's Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD), says it's time for change to come from the top.

"It now comes down to the judicial system. If penalties were stiffer, then maybe people would think twice about it."