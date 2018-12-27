

Staff, CTV Barrie





January

Fire seriously injures mother, three sons near Waubaushene

A mother and her three sons were seriously injured and rushed to hospital when fire broke out at their home near Waubaushene. Connor Stanley, 17, was called a hero for pulling his younger brother, Carson, from the burning building. Their mother, Teri, used her body to shield her youngest son Cormac from the flames. They were rescued by firefighters who were later honoured.

An investigation revealed the fire broke out near the family’s Christmas tree.

February

Young boy goes missing in Grand River

A desperate search got underway for a three-year-old boy ripped from his mother’s arms into the Grand River when her vehicle was swept into the fast-moving water. Michelle Hanson drove past a road closed sign and into the flooded section of the road. She was able to remove Kaden from the car, but lost her grip on him as she tried to escape. Hundreds of people turned out nearly daily to search for the young boy’s body. His remains were found in April. Hanson was later charged with impaired driving.





March

Mandy Thompson remains found

More than a year after Mandy Thompson wandered from her north-end Barrie home, her remains were found at an Oro-Medonte golf course. The 72-year-old, who suffered from dementia, wandered from her home sparking a city-wide search. After Thompson’s remains were found her family released a statement thanking everyone for their assistance and support.

April

Jayne takes time off to deal with breast cancer

Our Jayne Pritchard announced she was dealing with breast cancer and would be taking some time away to get treatment. Jayne also encouraged both men and women to have screening tests done. After six-and-a-half months Jayne came back healthy and ready to deliver the news once again.

May

Zoo animals stolen from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo

Police say thieves cut through a fence at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo and stole three animals, a lemur, gibbon monkey and tortoise.

The lemur was found in a rural area north of Montreal in June and the Gibbon monkey was located at a home in Quebec in October. The tortoise, named Stanley, is still missing.

June

Search for Grey County man ends in tragedy

Doug Ardis went missing on June 6 sparking a large scale search that stretched across Dufferin and Grey County. Volunteers, along with search and rescue teams, worked for more than a week to find the 24-year-old. His family announced his body was found by Dufferin County OPP along with his pickup truck and trailer on June 14.

July

Stabbing death of an Orillia man leads to arrest of five suspects

Orillia OPP investigated the death of 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield on July 30. Carter-Bonfield died after being stabbed during an altercation on a trail near a Tim Hortons parking lot on Westmount Drive.

Five men were eventually arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing.

August

Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400, Barrie

Three people were sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 through Barrie.

The OPP say the collision between Duckworth Street and Bayfield Street closed the southbound lanes for seven hours as police investigated. A tow-truck driver appeared to have suffered a medical issue while driving on the highway and collided with a pickup truck hauling a trailer.



September

Three students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Innisfil

A 73-year-old school bus driver was charged with disobeying a stop sign after colliding with a pickup truck in Innisfil. Three students were sent to hospital with serious injuries. One student was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. Police say the bus was laying on its side when they arrived.



October

Online cannabis sales get underway as pot is legalized

Canadians were able to purchase cannabis legally through an online government-run store as of October 17 but as sales rose, supply sank. Huge demand on the first day of legalization led to a shortage for many retailers. Canada is only the second country in the world to legalize recreational pot.