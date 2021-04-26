BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP officers in Orangeville are looking for the thief or thieves who made off with a pretty big haul.

According to police, an excavator was stolen from a plaza parking lot on Brenda Boulevard between Sunday night and Monday morning. Police say the culprit or culprits loaded the excavator onto a tractor-trailer with a white cab and drove off.

The excavator is a yellow 2020 Caterpillar 310-07 valued at $200,000. The manufacturer says the machine weighs more than 20,000 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.