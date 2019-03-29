

CTV Barrie





The OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with a break and enter case at a carwash in Chatsworth.

Police say that early on Thursday morning, one or more suspects broke into the car wash’s main entrance and pried open a key-box making off with an unreported amount of coins.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward of $2000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.