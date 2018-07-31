

CTV Barrie





A 20-year-old Orillia man has been charged with second-degree murder and police are searching for a 17-year-old Pickering boy following the death of a man in Orillia.

Police say a man was pronounced dead on Monday after reports of a victim in medical distress in a Tim Hortons parking lot.

Family and friends have identified him as 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield of Orillia. They say he has three younger siblings and is a father to a four-month-old baby girl.

The OPP have charged Andrew Franklin with accessory after the fact to murder. He was scheduled to appear in an Orillia court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Police say they are looking for the young offender from Pickering who is wanted for second-degree murder. They warn people not to approach him if they see him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.