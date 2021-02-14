BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents of Simcoe County and York Region could have a whole lot more snow to move in the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for communities including Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale.

The weather agency expects lake effect flurries to intensify on Sunday night, with the possibility of several centimetres per hour of pile up. Areas between WAsaga Beach and Owen Sound are expected to see the worst of the system.

Environment Canada says some areas could see more than 20 cm of snow by Monday afternoon.

The system isn't expected to be felt in York Region until Monday night.

Northern York Region, Newmarket and Georgina are blanketed by a special weather statement with 15 to 25 centimetres possible by Tuesday morning.