$20,000 in drugs seized from Orillia residence: OPP

Three people face multiple charges after investigators say officers searching a home in Orillia seized various drugs with a street value of about $20,000.

Provincial police say officers executed the search warrant at a residence on Mariposa Drive on Thursday and arrested one man from Markham and two women from Orillia.

Police allege they seized what is believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone, along with drug paraphernalia.

The trio faces drug trafficking charges.

Police ask anyone with information to reach out to the authorities.