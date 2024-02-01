2 teen pedestrians struck in separate collisions on Barrie streets in same hour

Police in Barrie responded to two collisions involving pedestrians in the span of an hour and a half on Wednesday evening.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was struck shortly after 6 p.m. by a Ram pickup truck as he crossed Bayfield Street, north of Livingstone Street.

Police say the pickup truck had been heading northbound on Bayfield Street and failed to remain at the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for abrasions and lower body injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam video is asked to contact the investigating officer via email.

A short time later, police say another teenager was hit by a pickup truck turning left at the Mapleview Drive West and Barrie View Drive intersection around 6:20 p.m. as she crossed the road.

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The investigation remains ongoing," Barrie police stated in a release Thursday, adding the driver in this case remained at the scene.