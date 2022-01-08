2 Orillia, Ont. businesses receive funding for upgrades through city grant program

Two Orillia, Ont. businesses received grant funding from the city to upgrade their storefronts.

Through the third and final intake of the 2021 Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan (DTCIP) grant program, The Kitchen Shop and DWN Chocolate were awarded nearly $6,000 combined.

“The Downtown Tomorrow grant program is helping local businesses make investments sooner and larger than they otherwise would be able to,” said Steve Clarke, Orillia mayor.

“Through this grant program, small, independent businesses can grow their presence in Orillia and become true landmarks within our community.”

The Kitchen Shop received $5,000 to revitalize the building, including refacing the material on the front façade, creating a new sign and replacing two doors.

“I’m very grateful to receive this grant to spruce up the front of my store not only to make it more eye-catching in the downtown but also for customers to visually see where the store is, especially with the storefront sign going on,” said Natasha McDonald, The Kitchen Shop owner. “It will be a new look to go with the new ownership.”

DWN Chocolate received $938 to add a new sign and vinyl graphic for the top portion of the window.

“I am delighted to receive financial support from the City of Orillia to help increase exposure for my downtown business,” said Dawn Nita, DWN Chocolate owner. “DWN Chocolate is only one year old and is lucky enough to have great community support.”

More than 44 Orillia business owners have benefited from the grant program since it started in 2016, which has doled out more than $1 million in grants.

“They must demonstrate they are making an improvement to the downtown core – either through beautifying our main street, adding jobs, adding new residential units or adding new commercial space,” said Laura Thompson, the city’s senior manager of business development.

“As we revitalize our downtown core, it continues to attract new visitors, which is important because we have a very seasonal economy. It's important we attract visitors to our main street."

Further information regarding the DTCIP grant program can be found on the city’s website.