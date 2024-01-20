2 minors, 1 adult in hospital after serious pedestrian crash in Orillia

Police in Orillia are investigating a serious crash after three pedestrians, including two young people, were hit Saturday afternoon in the city's downtown core.

The OPP closed the Colborne Street and West Street area for the investigation after three people were hit before 5 p.m.

Police have confirmed to CTV News that two of the pedestrians were minors.

According to the OPP, all three pedestrians were taken to hospital, one of which was in serious condition.

The roadway is estimated to be closed for at least six hours.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.