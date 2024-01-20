BARRIE
Barrie

    • 2 minors, 1 adult in hospital after serious pedestrian crash in Orillia

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    Police in Orillia are investigating a serious crash after three pedestrians, including two young people, were hit Saturday afternoon in the city's downtown core.

    The OPP closed the Colborne Street and West Street area for the investigation after three people were hit before 5 p.m. 

    Police have confirmed to CTV News that two of the pedestrians were minors. 

    According to the OPP, all three pedestrians were taken to hospital, one of which was in serious condition. 

    The roadway is estimated to be closed for at least six hours. 

    This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News