2 children sent to hospital after crash in Innisfil
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 6:41PM EDT
Two children were transported to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Saturday.
Police say it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on 5th Sideroad, just north of Innisfil Beach Road.
According to South Simcoe Police, a southbound vehicle on 5th Sideroad was turning left when it was rear-ended. The impact sent the vehicle into the northbound lane, where it was side-swiped by a northbound vehicle.
Police say the children were taken to RVH with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.