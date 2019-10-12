Two children were transported to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Saturday.

Police say it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on 5th Sideroad, just north of Innisfil Beach Road.

According to South Simcoe Police, a southbound vehicle on 5th Sideroad was turning left when it was rear-ended. The impact sent the vehicle into the northbound lane, where it was side-swiped by a northbound vehicle.

Police say the children were taken to RVH with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.