A stubborn fire at a century home in New Tecumseth forced firefighters to be on the defensive for several hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at the house on 9th Line near Sideroad 20 around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the flames had already spread into the roof.

Investigators with the OPP say no one was inside the home when the fire ignited. Crews from Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil were called in to help fight the fire.

There were no fire hydrants at the rural location, so a relay of tanker trucks was used to haul water to the scene. A nearby creek was also utilized as a source of water.

The old home has a large addition covered by a metal roof, which fire officials say held in the heat and made it challenging for them to get water into the attic.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was consulted, but because of the significant damage, the cause is undetermined.

The damage is pegged at more than $1 million.