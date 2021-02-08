BARRIE, ONT. -- A stubborn fire destroyed a seasonal home in Port Carling.

Emergency crews urge homeowners to clear driveways after getting the call on Sunday. They say access to the house was difficult because of the accumulated snow on the private drive off Penwood Road.

No one was home at the time of the blaze that took crews from three stations to battle.

Officials say the single-detached residence, built in the 1940s, was gutted by the flames.

They are searching for what may have caused the fire.