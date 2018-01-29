

A 19 year old is dead, following an early morning crash in Grey County.

The OPP says Shylin Mossey was driving a pickup truck on Southgate Sideroad 41 in Southgate Township when it struck a concrete bridge abutment and went into a ditch.

The West Grey resident was the only person inside truck at the time. Mossey was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is set to take place on Tuesday in Owen Sound.