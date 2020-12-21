BARRIE, ONT. -- There was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka over the weekend, with the health unit reporting 188 new infections, plus one new death.

The region's virus-related death toll climbed to 60 Monday after a Simcoe County man, 45 to 64, died over the weekend.

Georgian Bay General Hospital also reported a virus-related death, not yet listed by the health unit. The death comes as the Midland hospital continues to grapple to contain a COVID-19 outbreak. Some of the affected staff have now completed two weeks of isolation and returned to work.

Along with the hospital, there are outbreaks at five seniors' homes. The recent outbreaks at Waterford Retirement Community in Barrie and the Bradford Valley Care Community have since ended.

Meanwhile, local health officials plan to administer the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a long-term care home Tuesday morning in Barrie.

The health unit lists 589 active cases, including 20 people who are hospitalized.

The cases breakdown as follows:

Bradford West Gwillimbury - 36

Barrie - 30

New Tecumseth - 25

Innisfil - 17

Essa, Penetanguishene - 11

Midland - 9

Severn Township - 8

Tiny, Collingwood, Tay - 3

Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, Ramara, Oro-Medonte, Adjala-Tosorontio - 2

Wasaga Beach - 1

Plus 13 locations pending.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit projects there could be an increase in daily cases by mid-January if the infection rate doesn't slow.

On Monday afternoon, Ontario announced a province-wide lockdown would start on Sat., Dec. 26, hoping the strict measures would slow the spread of the virus.

What a lockdown means for Simcoe Muskoka

"Make no mistake, thousands of lives are at stake right now," Premier Doug Ford said during a press conference on Monday.

The announcement of the sweeping lockdown came hours after new projections indicated that Ontario's ability to control the spread of COVID-19 was "precarious."

The data by the province's health advisors concluded that tough lockdowns lasting a month or more could cut the number of daily cases to less than 1,000.

Ontario reported 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 17 more deaths related to the virus.