

CTV Barrie





A Bradford community is in shock after news that 18-year-old star athlete, Connor Ramsay, was killed in a collision near Newmarket. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, also from Bradford, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

York Regional Police say the vehicle they were in collided with a tree on Monday just before 3 a.m. on King Street west of Dufferin and north of Miller’s side road, in King Township.

“The car was pretty much wrapped around that tree” says the man who called 9-1-1. He tried to help the trapped teenagers in the car. “The horn was going off and one light was off. The other was still on but you couldn’t see anything because all the bags were blown.”

Police believe the driver went down a dead-end street and lost control when she tried to turn around and go back the other way. “It’s obviously a terrible tragedy. It’s two young people involved and one young man has lost his life” says Constable Laura Nicolle.

The president of the Bradford Curling Club says he is devastated. “All I can think of right now is his loving mother and grandmother, Wendy and Mary, and how they have been left with a huge void in their lives, they will not get to see a promising son and grandson head off to the next step in his education, something Connor worked so hard for in his high school years," says Wally Kemp.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the grey Toyota Corolla prior to the crash. At this point investigators don't believe alcohol was a factor.

Investigators are also appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.