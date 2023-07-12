18-year-old driver clocked speeding over 200 km/h on Highway 26

A Huronia West OPP officer conducts a traffic stop for a motorist allegedly clocked speeding 201km/h on Highway 26 on Mon., July 10, 2023. (Source: OPP) A Huronia West OPP officer conducts a traffic stop for a motorist allegedly clocked speeding 201km/h on Highway 26 on Mon., July 10, 2023. (Source: OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver