18-year-old driver clocked speeding over 200 km/h on Highway 26

Provincial police are urging motorists to slow down after clocking a young driver speeding 111 kilometres over the limit on Highway 26.

Huronia West OPP say an officer clocked the 18-year-old G2 driver travelling 201 kilometres through the posted 90 zone on the new Highway 26 between Collingwood and Wasaga Beach near the Fairgrounds Road overpass shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.

The OPP asks drivers to call the police "when you see reckless and dangerous driving."

The novice driver from Wasaga Beach was slapped with a stunt driving charge and 30-day licence suspension.

The vehicle he was driving was immediately towed to an impound yard for seven days at the owner's expense.