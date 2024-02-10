18-year-old charged with stunt driving in construction zone

An 18-year-old driver from Innisfil has been charged with stunt driving after going almost double the speed limit in a construction zone.

South Simcoe Police clocked the driver going 109 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone on Yonge Street in Bradford with workers present.

Police say the young driver was also charged with failing to supply a current validated permit, along with other offences.

The driver received a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day license suspension.