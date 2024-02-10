BARRIE
Barrie

    • 18-year-old charged with stunt driving in construction zone

    18-year-old driver charged with stunt driving after going 109 km/h in 60 km/h construction zone. (X/South Simcoe Police) 18-year-old driver charged with stunt driving after going 109 km/h in 60 km/h construction zone. (X/South Simcoe Police)
    An 18-year-old driver from Innisfil has been charged with stunt driving after going almost double the speed limit in a construction zone.

    South Simcoe Police clocked the driver going 109 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone on Yonge Street in Bradford with workers present.

    Police say the young driver was also charged with failing to supply a current validated permit, along with other offences.

    The driver received a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day license suspension.

