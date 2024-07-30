BARRIE
Barrie

    • 18-year-old busted going 50km/h over speed limit

    Barrie police charged an 18-year-old with stunt driving after going 50 kilometers an hour over the legal speed limit. (Barrie Police/X) Barrie police charged an 18-year-old with stunt driving after going 50 kilometers an hour over the legal speed limit. (Barrie Police/X)
    Barrie police charged an 18-year-old with stunt driving after they were busted going 50 kilometers an hour over the legal speed limit.

    An officer from the Barrie traffic unit stopped a motor vehicle along Mapleview Drive West shortly after 10 a.m.

    Police say the driver was traveling 110 kilometers an hour in a 60 kilometers an hour zone.

    The driver had his vehicle impounded for 14 days and will have his license suspended for 30 days.

