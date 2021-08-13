Advertisement
18-year-old airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Caledon
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 2:09PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- An 18-year-old driver sustained life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Caledon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of King Street and Highway 10 before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Caledon OPP say an SUV rear-ended a truck that was stopped at a red light.
The 18-year-old male driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
