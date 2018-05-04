

CTV Barrie





Provincial police say 18 people were rescued after their canoes capsized on Lake Simcoe Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the grounds of Youth Leadership Camps Canada in Orillia.

According to the OPP, people from the camp were taking part in a training exercise with two certified instructors.

The OPP’s helicopter, marine unit, paramedics and fire crews safely rescued everyone from the lake.

"Thankfully everyone was wearing their life jackets at the time," said Const. Martin Hill.

Four people were taken to hospital to be treated for minor hypothermia.