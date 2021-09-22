18 new COVID-19 cases logged in Simcoe Muskoka, most unvaccinated

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with most among unvaccinated residents.

Of those who tested positive, 14 are unvaccinated, three fully and two partially.

The cases listed are in Barrie (7), New Tecumseth (3), Bradford (2), and Gravenhurst (2). Plus single cases in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Springwater and Essa.

There are 186 active infections across the region, including five COVID-19 positive patients admitted to area hospitals.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 74 per cent of the population has had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINE CERTIFICATE

The province's vaccine certificate program is now in effect, with Premier Doug Ford asking residents for patience as business owners tackle the new safety requirements.

Customers need to show proof they have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before entering some high-risk indoor settings, including restaurant dining rooms, gyms and casinos.

Ford said the new measure wouldn't be in place any longer than necessary, adding he would seek the advice of Ontario's medical officer of health before lifting it.