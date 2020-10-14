BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit lists 17 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County and one new case in the District of Muskoka Wednesday.

A workplace outbreak accounts for five of the new cases, while three are related to an institutional outbreak at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, including two residents and one staff member.

There are currently three institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes in Simcoe County, as mentioned, Simcoe Manor in Beeton, along with I.O.O.F. in Barrie, and Bradford Valley Care Community.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting a slight dip in the number of cases with 721 Wednesday.

The province listed no new virus-related deaths.