18 CMVs taken out of service, over 2 dozen charges laid during inspection blitz: OPP

Nearly 20 commercial vehicles were removed from the roads following an inspection blitz Tuesday.

Provincial police held the safety inspection in Grey Bruce, checking 32 vehicles.

Of those, they say 18 were placed out of service due to major defects.

Police also laid over two dozen charges, including, annual inspection-related, brake-related, cargo securement, daily inspection, overweight vehicles, vehicle maintenance-related, among others.

The Grey Bruce OPP plans to conduct more inspection blitzes over the next several days.