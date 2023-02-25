173-year-old Oro-Medonte church serves as symbol of freedom

A photo of the Oro African Methodist Episcopal Church taken on Sat., Feb. 25 (Christopher Garry/CTV News). A photo of the Oro African Methodist Episcopal Church taken on Sat., Feb. 25 (Christopher Garry/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver