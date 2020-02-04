BARRIE -- A South Simcoe Police officer and his wife face charges after a lengthy investigation into employee benefit claims.

According to police, the investigation began three months ago and resulted in charges of fraud and forgery for the 17-year veteran of the force and his wife.

"We hold our members to a high standard. These allegations are concerning, but we must let the court process take its course," stated Police Chief Andrew Fletcher.

The constable has been suspended with pay.

The 52-year-old accused and his 53-year-old spouse are scheduled to appear in a Barrie court next month to answer to the charges.