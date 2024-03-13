17-year-old G2 driver nabbed stunt driving along Highway 400

A 17-year-old driver was nabbed allegedly speeding 62 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on Highway 400.

A Southern Georgian Bay officer stopped the G2 driver, who was said to be travelling at 162 km/h along the highway.

During the traffic stop, the driver allegedly presented multiple licences, which landed him with an improper driver's licence offence.

The OPP had the Honda impounded, which did not belong to the young man.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for driving without a valid licence and for speeding violations.