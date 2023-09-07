17-year-old drown in river in Minden Hills, OPP investigating

A 17-year-old from Oshawa died while swimming in a river in Minden Hills, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Burnt River on Wednesday around noon for reports of a swimmer who failed to resurface.

Along with police, Minden Hills Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedic Services arrived and began searching the area.

Police say the teen was found, and life-saving efforts were immediately started.

The patient was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, OPP says.

Police have not provided the teen's identity.

The incident prompted the OPP to remind the public to be vigilant on the water, wear a lifejacket, never swim alone, and stay within their limits.

Police are investigating the incident.