17-year-old driver clocked speeding 132km/h in 60 zone in Penetanguishene

A police radar device shows 132km/h in this FILE IMAGE (Supplied) A police radar device shows 132km/h in this FILE IMAGE (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News