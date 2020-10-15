Advertisement
16-year-old faces drug trafficking and weapons-related charges
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:49PM EDT
A pair of handcuffs are seen in this file image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Melancthon teen faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after police say officers seized $2,000 worth of cocaine, plus illegal firearms and ammunition.
Police arrested the 16-year-old after executing a search warrant at a Melancthon address Wednesday.
The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held in custody for a bail hearing.