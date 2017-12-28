

CTV Barrie





A teenager is dead after an early morning snowmobile crash near Elmvale.

Emergency crews rushed to OFSC 301 trail near Tiny Flos Township Townline on Thursday, at around 5:40 a.m.

The OPP says a 16-year-old boy was riding the sled when it left the trail and struck a tree. The Alma, Ont. resident later died of his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police believe speed may have been a factor.