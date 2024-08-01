15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident

A 15-year-old boy is up against multiple charges after a fight broke out between him and a Barrie resident.

On Thursday just after midnight, police were called to the east side of Townline Road just north of Mapleview Drive west in Barrie.

Police say a resident noticed some suspicious behavior from a young teen and decided to talk to him. The 15-year-old became very upset and aggressively approached the homeowner.

During the altercation, police say the teen dropped a firearm on the road and ran off while threatening the resident.

After the altercation, police arrived at the home where the incident took place and seized a semi-automatic airsoft style pistol.

Officials went to a Barrie home later that night and took a 15-year-old boy into custody without incident. He was then taken to Barrie Police Headquarters.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with breach of recognizance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats – to cause bodily harm or death.

The suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing and is set to appear in court at a later date.