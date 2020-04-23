BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 233 for the region.

Three long-term care facilities in Simcoe Muskoka are dealing with outbreaks, those include Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Woods Park Care Centre and IOOF Seniors Homes Inc., both in Barrie, the health unit has confirmed.

To date, the health unit says 116 people have recovered from the virus, 11 remain in the hospital, and there have been 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 634 new cases of COVID-19 today and 54 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 12,879 -- a 5.2 per cent increase over Wednesday.

The total includes 713 deaths and 6,680 cases that have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the province has extended a number of pandemic emergency orders that had been set to expire.

The orders mean the closure of parks and recreational areas, non-essential workplaces and restaurants will continue until at least May 6.

The extension also keeps in place restrictions that limit staff to working in only one long-term care or retirement home.