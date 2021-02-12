BARRIE, ONT. -- York Region remains in lockdown until Feb. 22, as COVID-19 variant cases climb, while several other Ontario health units return to the province's colour-coded pandemic response framework next week.

York's medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji, said delaying lifting the region's restrictions an extra week is "very important" to allow more time for case numbers to decline.

Variant of concern cases continue to rise in the region, with a total of 141 reported on Friday afternoon.

According to the health unit, 49 of those are confirmed to be the UK B.1.1.7 strain, while 92 need further testing to determine the mutation.

There are 136 people diagnosed with a variant in the hospital, 15 in the intensive care unit.

Kurji said on Wednesday that residents should continue to follow public health guidelines as much as possible to reduce transmission.

"We have to remember that we are in a precarious time just now, and therefore, I think our residents will be very much advised to stay at home and only go out for essential visits."

The health unit reports 897 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, with 131 in the past 24 hours.

The region's top doctor said once the lockdown expires and the region returns to the colour-coded system, it would likely be in the red zone.

"That having been said, the current red zone is a bit like the red plus zone that we used to have, given the fact that the province has tightened up on some of the restrictions," Kurji said.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 27,191 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York Region and 499 virus-related deaths.