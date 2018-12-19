Featured
14-year-old in custody after two schools placed in 'hold and secure'
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 3:25PM EST
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a possible threat that resulted in a ‘hold and secure’ at two local schools in Fenelon Falls.
The OPP say Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School initiated the provision as a precaution at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was lifted a short time later.
Police took the teen into custody without incident.
He is being held for a bail hearing.
Police are continuing to investigate.