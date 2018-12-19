

A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a possible threat that resulted in a ‘hold and secure’ at two local schools in Fenelon Falls.

The OPP say Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School initiated the provision as a precaution at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was lifted a short time later.

Police took the teen into custody without incident.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

Police are continuing to investigate.