BARRIE, ONT. -- A 14-year-old boy is facing weapons charges after an alleged fight injured a 15-year-old boy Saturday evening in Barrie.

People watching the fight unfold called Barrie police, who responded to the Holly Community Centre after the 14-year-old allegedly drew a knife and struck the older boy during a fight.

Simcoe County EMS also responded and took the teen to the hospital. Police said the boy was not seriously injured.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused cannot be identified due to his age.