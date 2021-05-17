Advertisement
14-year-old faces weapons charges after allegedly pulling a knife during Barrie fight
A 15-year-old is injured, and a 14-year-old is facing charges after an alleged fight in Barrie Sat., May 15, 2021. (Barrie police/FILE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 14-year-old boy is facing weapons charges after an alleged fight injured a 15-year-old boy Saturday evening in Barrie.
People watching the fight unfold called Barrie police, who responded to the Holly Community Centre after the 14-year-old allegedly drew a knife and struck the older boy during a fight.
Simcoe County EMS also responded and took the teen to the hospital. Police said the boy was not seriously injured.
The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused cannot be identified due to his age.